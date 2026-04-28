South OTT Releases This Week: Biker, Rakasa, Aadu 3 And More You Shouldn’t Miss

From Biker’s racing comeback to Rakasa’s fantasy chaos and Aadu 3’s ambitious world-building, there’s plenty to stream.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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South OTT Releases This Week: Biker, Aadu 3 & More Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week brings 5 South OTT releases spanning action, comedy and drama.
    Biker and Leader drive the action, while Rakasa and Aadu 3 add fantasy twists.
    The May 2026 lineup stays balanced across Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5.

If you’re browsing South OTT releases this week, this lineup feels straightforward in the best way. There’s action, there’s comedy, and there’s a coming-of-age series that balances things out. Nothing here feels overly complicated or experimental, which makes it easier to just pick something and start watching.

What stands out is the mix of scale. You’ve got a futuristic Malayalam film sitting alongside a grounded college story, and both somehow fit into the same week without clashing.

South OTT Releases This Week Across Netflix, Prime Video and More:

1. Biker

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1

A motocross champion walks away at his peak, only to return when personal stakes get too high to ignore. The film mixes racing sequences with family drama, keeping the emotional core intact while delivering on action.

2. Leader

Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: May 1

An ordinary man gets pulled into a dangerous conflict between crime and law enforcement. The story moves quickly, leaning on tension and momentum rather than backstory.

3. Rakasa

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1

What starts as a simple love story takes a strange turn when the protagonist ends up in a haunted fort. The film blends humour with tension, creating moments that feel unpredictable without losing focus.

OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Matka King, Euphoria 3 & More - IMDb
New OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Matka King, Euphoria 3 And More To Watch

BY Aishani Biswas

4. Batchmates

Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 30

A college story that doesn’t try too hard. It follows four students navigating friendships, confusion and early adulthood. The tone stays light, making it an easy watch when you don’t want something heavy.

5. Aadu 3: Last Ride – Part 1

Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: May 1

Set in a distant future, this film takes the familiar Aadu universe into unexpected territory. It mixes comedy with science fiction elements, building a story around resistance and survival in a controlled world.

South OTT and theatrical releases of the week (February 16-22, 2026) - X
South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Paathirathri, Raakshasa, Second Case Of Seetharam And More

BY Garima Das

What Should You Start With First

This week’s South OTT releases keep things simple. If you want action with emotion, Biker is a safe pick. For something lighter, Batchmates works well. And if you’re in the mood for something unusual, Aadu 3 stands out with its mix of comedy and sci-fi.

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