New OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Matka King, Euphoria 3 And More To Watch

This week brings 7 major releases across OTT platforms and theatres, keeping choices sharp.
Matka King and Assi anchor the Hindi slate, while Euphoria season 3 leads the global buzz.
Mother Mary and Bhoot Bangla adds a theatrical comedy-horror option, rounding out the weekend watchlist.
If you’re scanning OTT releases this week and wondering what’s genuinely worth committing to, this lineup makes it easier. There’s a strong mix of Hindi storytelling, global heavyweights returning with new seasons, and a theatrical release that leans fully into chaos.
What stands out is the range. You’ve got grounded crime rooted in Mumbai, emotionally heavy coming-of-age arcs, and a dark comedy that spirals into absurdity. It’s not about quantity this time, it’s about picking the right kind of watch for your mood.
OTT releases this week across platforms:
1. Toaster
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 15
A man’s obsession with a gifted toaster sounds ridiculous, until it turns dangerous. Rajkummar Rao plays it straight, which makes the absurdity land harder. The film keeps escalating, moving from awkward humour to full-blown chaos without warning.
2. Euphoria Season 3
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 15
The story moves forward, but the emotional weight lingers. Rue’s journey continues in a new setting, carrying the same struggles with added consequences. The show feels more reflective this time, less flashy but more grounded in its characters.
3. Matka King
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: April 17
Set in 1960s Mumbai, this crime drama builds its world with patience. Vijay Varma plays a man who reshapes the city’s gambling scene, but the real focus is on power and ambition. It’s sharp, atmospheric and rooted in place.
4. BEEF Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 16
A new story, same uneasy tension. This season dives into class, ego and quiet rivalry, building conflicts that feel small at first but quickly spiral. It’s controlled chaos, driven by writing that doesn’t let you settle.
5. The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 15
The final season raises personal stakes. Lidia takes on a case involving someone close, forcing her to balance emotion with principle. It’s less about winning and more about what justice costs.
6. Assi
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: April 17
A new story, same uneasy tension. This season dives into class, ego and quiet rivalry, building conflicts that feel small at first but quickly spiral. It’s controlled chaos, driven by writing that doesn’t let you settle.
Theatrical release this week:
7. Bhooth Bangla
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 17
A haunted mansion, black magic rooted in mythology, and complete chaos. This one leans into nostalgia, bringing back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s signature comic timing. The horror is more playful than terrifying, with slapstick taking over when things get too eerie.
8. Mother Mary
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: April 17
A darker, more psychological turn this week comes with this A24-backed drama. Anne Hathaway plays a pop star navigating fame, control and intimacy, with the story leaning into discomfort rather than spectacle. Michaela Coel adds a layered presence, making this one feel intense and unpredictable.
9. The Mummy
Where to Watch: In cinemas (including IMAX)
Release Date: April 17
This isn’t the action-heavy version you might expect. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film leans into psychological horror, stripping the story down to dread and atmosphere. Backed by James Wan and Jason Blum, it reimagines the classic monster as something far more unsettling than spectacle-driven.
What should you pick first this weekend
This week’s lineup feels balanced without trying too hard. You’ve got Matka King anchoring the Indian slate, Euphoria pulling in global attention, and Toaster adding unpredictability. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla brings a theatrical option that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
If you’re choosing smartly, start with mood. Go intense with Assi, reflective with Euphoria, or chaotic with Toaster. Either way, this week doesn’t waste your time.