Bargi Dam Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 12

Nearly 20-year-old state-run vessel capsised during a storm on Thursday evening.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy
Jabalpur: NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Body of a five-year-old recovered on Sunday, taking the toll to 12 in the Jabalpur cruise boat accident.

  • Over 200 rescuers, including Army divers and disaster response teams, continue search operations for one missing person.

The body of a five-year-old boy was found in Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Sunday morning, pushing the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy to 12, while the search for one person still unaccounted for continued, police said.

The vessel, nearly two decades old and run by the state tourism department, overturned after being caught in a storm on Thursday evening.

"The body of Mayuram (5) has been fished out of the dam. Search is underway for Kamraj (aged around 50), an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria," Bargi police station house officer (SHO) Neelesh Dohare told PTI.

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. - | Photo: PTI
MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

BY Outlook News Desk

More than 200 rescuers, including around 20 Army divers airlifted from Agra, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and local divers, were searching for the man at a depth of 40–50 feet in the water within a radius of 5 km, according to police.

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Jabalpur: NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. - PTI
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NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. - | Photo: PTI
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Of the 41 identified passengers on board the ill-fated vessel, 28 were rescued after the incident, police had earlier said.

CCTV footage near the boarding point showed 43 people heading towards the boat, while the identities of 41 passengers have been confirmed so far, officials added.

The state government on Friday ordered a probe into the tragedy and dismissed three crew members. It also banned the operation of similar boats in the state.

(with PTI inputs)

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