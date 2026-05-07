Hamirpur Boat Mishap: Five Dead, NDRF Divers Search For 11-Year-Old

Summary of this article
A simple trip to a river island to harvest muskmelons and cucumbers ended in a devastating tragedy that has left a community shattered.
In the deep midstream waters, the vessel succumbed to the weight and the currents, overturning and plunging its passengers into the river.
The search operations led by the NDRF and Flood PAC have recovered five bodies, one still missing.
The calm of the Yamuna River near Kutubpur Patiya turned into a site of profound grief this week. What began as a routine excursion for villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district—a simple trip to a river island to harvest muskmelons and cucumbers—ended in a devastating tragedy that has left a community shattered.
A Harvest Turned Into Heartbreak
On Wednesday evening, as the sun began to set around 6:00 PM, a small boat heavily laden with ten people and their day's harvest began its journey back to the mainland. In the deep midstream waters, the vessel succumbed to the weight and the currents, overturning and plunging its passengers into the river.
The boatman, Dheeru, fought against the water to save three survivors—Vishnu, Rinku, and Parul. However, for six others, the river proved unforgiving. The victims were not just statistics; they were a mother and five children, their lives cut short during a mundane task meant to provide for their families.
The Agony of the Search
As of Thursday, the search operations led by the NDRF and Flood PAC have recovered five bodies.
The air at the riverbank is heavy with the scent of damp earth and the sound of mourning. One mother remains by the water’s edge, her voice strained from pleading with officials to find her son, 11-year-old Aditya, who remains missing. Her vigil is a haunting reminder of the human cost behind the headlines.
A Battle Against the Elements
Rescue efforts have been gruelling. On Wednesday night, teams were forced to halt as heavy rain and fierce winds lashed the region, adding a layer of cruelty to an already dire situation. Operations resumed at dawn on Thursday, with over 100 personnel utilizing circular boat manoeuvres and nets to battle the extreme depths of the Yamuna, which have made direct diving too dangerous.
"The river’s depth is making diving difficult... water pressure and net-based searches are our primary hopes now." — Rescue Officials
State Response and Safety Concerns
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed local administration to conduct relief efforts on a "war footing," warning that negligence will not be tolerated. While Hamirpur District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal and SP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak oversee the site, the tragedy raises familiar, painful questions about the safety of overloaded boats in rural India—a recurring nightmare that continues to claim the lives of those simply trying to make a living.