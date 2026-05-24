BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Trying To ‘Destabilise’ Modi Government

The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.



Gandhi's "plan" was revealed, according to BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, when the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha allegedly declared at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress's Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government would fall within a year.