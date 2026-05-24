BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Trying To ‘Destabilise’ Modi Government

BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of plotting to bring down the Modi government within a year.
Sambit Patra alleged Gandhi was trying to create unrest and acting under a “foreign agenda”.
BJP said the Modi government would continue as long as it enjoyed public support.
The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.
Gandhi's "plan" was revealed, according to BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, when the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha allegedly declared at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress's Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government would fall within a year.
"Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message.
The BJP leader further said that Gandhi's statements made it abundantly evident that he was following a "foreign agenda" with the intention of destroying Indian democracy at the behest of his "masters" like George Soros and foreign corporations that finance his international trips.
"People of the country are wise. There is a spiritual consciousness among the people of India. Will you be able to incite riots by provoking the people of India? No, Rahul ji. You have seen what happened in West Bengal and Assam (assembly polls)," he said.
"In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country," he added.
Patra said that India is "progressing" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even as several countries around the world are facing problems due to ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world.
"As long as this government enjoys the blessings of the people, it will continue to serve the country," the BJP leader said.