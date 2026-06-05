BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Great Nicobar Project Criticism

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha alleged Rahul Gandhi is disturbed by India's growing geopolitical expansion and strategic interests.
Rahul Gandhi criticised the Great Nicobar project as a lie intended to benefit a businessman with hotels and casinos.
The BJP defended the project's location near the Strait of Malacca, noting its role in handling 30 per cent of global maritime trade.
The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday over his criticism of the Great Nicobar development project.
The dispute intensified after Gandhi released an over 16-minute video statement on X on World Environment Day, which fell on Friday. In the video, Gandhi termed the government's argument regarding defence and a transhipment port a 'lie,' according to PTI.
According to PTI, Gandhi alleged the project is "actually about benefitting one businessman so that he can build hotels and casinos on India's most irreplaceable ecological land."
BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha rejected the allegations, accusing the Congress of "historically" neglecting India's strategic interests and alleging that the opposition party is more disturbed by India's geopolitical expansion than by environmental concerns, according to PTI.
"Some people either do not understand the significance of the project or would rather see other countries emerge more powerful than India," Sinha told PTI. The ruling party then detailed the strategic necessity and environmental safeguards of the undertaking.
Strategic and commercial value
The vision for the Great Nicobar project dates back to the 1970s, long before the current administration took office, according to PTI. The BJP accused the Congress party of failing to implement such futuristic projects despite conceiving them decades ago.
"If the Congress could only imagine such projects but was unable to implement them, that is certainly not our fault," Sinha told PTI.
"Through this project, India's active land presence in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will effectively move nearly 400 kilometres further south, deeper into the Indian Ocean. The development planned at the southern tip of Great Nicobar Island will be located only about 75 to 80 kilometres from the Strait of Malacca, which handles nearly 30 per cent of global maritime trade today," Sinha told PTI.
"You can therefore imagine the immense commercial and shipping significance of a port located so close to it. You can also imagine the geostrategic importance of Great Nicobar Island," Sinha said to PTI.
Addressing ecological concerns
Responding to Gandhi's warnings about the fragile ecosystem and indigenous communities, Sinha said that only around 10 per cent of Great Nicobar Island's land area is presently in use. The projected settlement of 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh people over the next two decades will occur in phases to manage environmental impacts, as reported by PTI.
The BJP also said that the National Green Tribunal granted environmental clearance for the initiative, reflecting due diligence by relevant authorities, PTI reported.