Rahul Gandhi On Great Nicobar: Development Or Disruption?

Activist says that the project will fell an estimated one million trees across 130 sq km of primary rainforest, some of the last of its kind in India. It will subsume Galathea Bay, the country’s most significant nesting ground for the giant leatherback turtle. It will bring a projected population increase from 8,000 to 350,000 people onto an island that sits on the Ring of Fire, in one of the most seismically active regions on the planet. The same coastline saw a permanent subsidence of over four metres during the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami.