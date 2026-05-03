Representation and Reality: Priyanka Gandhi In Wayanad

“I have encountered many problems during my education. We were not provided with the promised financial assistance from the government. I managed to complete my course, but due to the financial crisis, many have to discontinue,” says Reshma from Sultan Bathery, adding that they could not even raise this issue with their Member of Parliament, because she was not accessible. Access to education remains one of the most pressing challenges facing tribal communities in Wayanad. “When government grants were delayed or difficult to access, many students struggled to continue their education,” says Manikuttan, a tribal activist.