Priyanka Compares Fight Against ‘Modi Empire’ To Gandhi’s Battle With British Rule

Priyanka Gandhi likened Congress’s struggle against the “Modi empire” to Mahatma Gandhi’s fight against British imperialism.
She accused the NDA of “vote chori,” rising unemployment, and favouring two major corporate groups.
Vadra said Modi’s government had failed farmers and women, adding that crime against backward classes has tripled in Bihar.
On Saturday, Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that her party was currently engaged in the same conflict with the "Modi empire" as Mahatma Gandhi did with the British imperialists.
Speaking at consecutive rallies in the districts of Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar, Vadra asserted that PM Narendra Modi was not upholding the dignity of his position by using terms like "katta" (country-made pistol).
She claimed that while the PM was praising "Vande Mataram," which stands for non-violence, he was also using terms like "katta."
"Though they commemorated the 150th anniversary of the national song, at one point in time in history, the BJP and RSS were reluctant to sing Vande Mataram, which was a song of the Independence movement and signifies the nation's unity," she claimed.
Vadra also attacked the NDA administration, claiming that it has failed to give young people jobs and is giving PM Modi's "two corporate friends" control over all public sector projects.
She charged that the NDA was "closing all avenues of employment" and leaving many government positions unfilled.
"The NDA leaders keep talking about the seven decades of Congress rule in India. They should know that the Congress governments of the past built institutes like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS," she said.
"The NDA thinks they will bribe women with Rs 10,000 and get votes," she added.
Vadra alleged that following the setback the BJP received in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was resorting to "vote chori".
"Three people, Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi, and SS Sandhu, are complicit in this," she alleged, claiming that the NDA government, along with the election commissioners, has "betrayed" the people of Bihar.
The Congress MP asserted that Modi "only visits foreign lands" and does not interact with people, especially those in his constituency of Varanasi.
She said that because of the high taxes on gas, diesel and tractors, farming is no longer profitable for farmers.
"While loans of corporate houses are being waived off, poor people are spending their lifetimes repaying interest on the credits they took for educating their children or getting their children married," she said.
Vadra alleged that crime has increased threefold in the state under the NDA government, and most of those are being committed against backward classes.
With PTi inputs.