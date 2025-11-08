Priyanka Compares Fight Against ‘Modi Empire’ To Gandhi’s Battle With British Rule

On Saturday, Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that her party was currently engaged in the same conflict with the "Modi empire" as Mahatma Gandhi did with the British imperialists.



Speaking at consecutive rallies in the districts of Katihar and Bhagalpur in Bihar, Vadra asserted that PM Narendra Modi was not upholding the dignity of his position by using terms like "katta" (country-made pistol).



She claimed that while the PM was praising "Vande Mataram," which stands for non-violence, he was also using terms like "katta."