Priyanka Gandhi Criticises PM Modi Over ‘Katta’ Remark

Priyanka Gandhi says PM Modi not maintaining dignity of office by using the word ‘katta’.
She links Congress’s fight to Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle against British rule.
Vadra accuses NDA of failing on jobs and favouring “two corporate friends”.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not upholding the dignity of his office by using words such as “katta” during election speeches, PTI reported.
Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar, Vadra said the Congress was waging the same kind of struggle that Mahatma Gandhi once led against British rule. She criticised the prime minister for, on one hand, praising “Vande Mataram” — a symbol of non-violence — and on the other, referring to “katta”, a country-made pistol.
According to PTI, Vadra also attacked the NDA government for what she described as its failure to create jobs for the youth and its policy of transferring public sector undertakings to “two corporate friends”.
Vadra’s remarks came as she campaigned for Congress candidates in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, where the party is contesting as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
(With inputs from PTI)