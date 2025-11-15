NDA Sweeps Bihar As Nearly All Ministers Win; Only One Loses Seat

With the ruling NDA routing the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and securing another term in power, nearly every minister in the fray succeeded at the polls.
The lone setback for the ministerial ranks came from Sumit Kumar Singh, who had entered the Assembly in 2020 as an independent and later joined the cabinet.
The son of the late Narendra Singh, a former minister and long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Sumit had overseen the Science, Technology and Technical Education department in the outgoing government.
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both representing the BJP, registered victories from Tarapur and Lakhisarai respectively. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, currently a member of the legislative council, did not enter the assembly race this time.
In total, 15 BJP ministers contested and won their seats. Among the most notable wins was that of senior BJP leader and Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar, who kept his grip on the Gaya Town constituency for an eighth straight term, a milestone matched by JD(U) minister Bijendra Yadav in Supaul.
Another significant victory came for Raju Kumar Singh, who had originally won Sahebganj in 2020 on a Vikassheel Insan Party ticket before shifting to the BJP. Contesting under his new party’s banner, he succeeded in holding the seat.
Long-time BJP legislators Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga) and Nitin Nabin (Bankipur) also returned to the Assembly, marking their fifth consecutive term.
Other BJP ministers who secured victories included Renu Devi (Bettiah), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ (Chhatapur), Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsidhi), Vijay Kumar Mandal, Krishna Kumar Mantoo (Amnour), and Sunil Kumar (Bihar Sharif).
The lone setback for the ministerial ranks came from Sumit Kumar Singh, who had entered the Assembly in 2020 as an independent and later joined the cabinet. Contesting Chakai on a JD(U) ticket this time, he was defeated by RJD’s Savitri Devi by nearly 13,000 votes. Interestingly, Singh had beaten her from the same seat five years ago. The son of the late Narendra Singh, a former minister and long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Sumit had overseen the Science, Technology and Technical Education department in the outgoing government.
For the JD(U), the list of victorious ministers included Sheela Kumari (Phulparas), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsha), Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Sarairanjan), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Shrawon Kumar (Nalanda), and Mohd. Zama Khan (Chainpur).
With PTI inputs