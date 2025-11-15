NDA Sweeps Bihar As Nearly All Ministers Win; Only One Loses Seat

The lone setback for the ministerial ranks came from Sumit Kumar Singh, who had entered the Assembly in 2020 as an independent and later joined the cabinet. Contesting Chakai on a JD(U) ticket this time, he was defeated by RJD’s Savitri Devi by nearly 13,000 votes. Interestingly, Singh had beaten her from the same seat five years ago. The son of the late Narendra Singh, a former minister and long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Sumit had overseen the Science, Technology and Technical Education department in the outgoing government.