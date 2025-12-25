Parliament to Pahalgam: Outlook’s Frontline Reporting

The crackle of the gun, the numbing burst of a bomb, screams of pain and the anguish of innocent people have sadly been a constant in the last three decades. The 9/11 al-Qaeda attack in New York showed the world how organised and clinical the terror network had become. India felt its onslaught seven years later, as terrorists from Pakistan took hold of Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal hotel, ravaged through the Gateway of India and Colaba and held the city to ransom for three days. Two years earlier, terrorists had bombed the city’s lifeline—the local trains—killing over 200 people. Terror visited Delhi in 2001 when India’s symbol of democracy—the Parliament—came under attack.