VP, PM and Congress Pay Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

On February 14, 2019 suicide bombing took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was targeted

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: zenaira bakhsh
Updated on:
Tributes pour in for Pulwama Martyrs
Representational Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and said every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the attack.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage".

On February 14, 2019 suicide bombing took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was targeted. A vehicle-borne attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into a bus carrying personnel, killing 40 CRPF personnel in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in the region.

Pulwama suicide attack spot near Lethpora in south Kashmir | - AP/File
As Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies, Recalling The Trigger To India's Surgical Strike On Pak

BY Outlook News Desk

The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed and sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to the Balakot airstrikes and a period of heightened military and diplomatic confrontation between the two countries.

Vice President Radhakrishnan said the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF personnel will forever remain etched in the nation's memory.

"I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he said.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Pulwama suicide attack spot near Lethpora in south Kashmir | - AP
Pulwama Terror Attack: Red Is The Color Of My Memory On February 14

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while paying respect to the martyrs said, that their "supreme sacrifice" remains eternal and will not be forgotten. "We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory."

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.

