CRPF Jawan Among Four Killed In Udhampur Bus Crash On Jammu–Srinagar Highway

The officials said the bus on its way to Jammu from Doda lost control and hit a motorcycle before colliding with a load carrier, which was parked nearby and being repaired by a mechanic.

CRPF jawan among four killed in Udhampur bus crash on Jammu–Srinagar highway
Four people, including a CRPF jawan, were killed and a woman injured when a bus hit a parked load carrier and a motorcycle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.

The officials said the bus on its way to Jammu from Doda lost control and hit a motorcycle before colliding with a load carrier, which was parked nearby and being repaired by a mechanic.

The mechanic and the load carrier driver died on the spot, while two people travelling in the bus were thrown out of the emergency window and died on the way to hospital, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a mechanic from Udhampur, Rayes Ahmad from Badgam and Mukesh Prajapati, a CRPF jawan who was posted in Kishtwar and was going to his home in Madhya Pradesh on leave.

Bimla Devi, who was also travelling in the bus, was also injured in the accident. She has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Udhampur, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, "I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured." Chief Minister Abdullah also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to them in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, as part of its drive to curb traffic violations, Police in Jammu have registered a case after an overloaded mini-bus was found being driven in a rash and negligent manner, posing a serious threat to human life and public safety.

The action was taken by Police Station Jhajjar Kotli after a mini bus was found violating traffic norms, a police spokesman said, adding the vehicle was overloaded and driven recklessly, endangering the safety of passengers as well as other road users.

