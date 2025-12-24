The Invisibles: Outlook Chronicles How Caste Shapes India

For Outlook, telling stories of the oppressed and bring to the readers the most inhuman have always been a very important area to cover.

Outlook Bureau
Outlook Cover 04 October 2021
Caste Iron Furnace: A caste census could radically alter the political map of India. Are we ready for such an upheaval?
The recently held Bihar assembly elections proved once again how entrenched caste is in Indian society.

For Outlook, telling stories of the oppressed, going to the remotest part of the country to report on the most powerless people, and bring to the readers the most inhuman and violent atrocities on the Dalits have always been a very important area to cover. When the bright, young Dalit student Rohith Vemula couldn’t take the insults and injustices anymore and took his own life leaving behind a moving letter of all that he suffered from the upper caste colleagues and faculty, Outlook dedicated a cover to him. We have put Babasaheb Ambedkar on the cover on various occasions whenever his agitation and activism have been either used or questioned by the ruling regimes at the Centre and states. We have also reported on how the OBCs (Other Backward Castes) are not a homogenous group, but there are fissures within and fight for hierarchy. Recently, we celebrated 100 years of caste warrior Periyar’s Dravidian Movement and how it dictates politics in Tamil Nadu even today.

Outlook Cover 11 December 2025
info_icon

The Dignity in Self-Respect: How Periyar and the Self-Respect Movement took shape in Tamil Nadu and why the state has done better than the rest of the country on many social, civil and public parameters

Outlook Cover May 28 2022
info_icon

This Godly Delusion: Is the controversy over the Ambedkar cartoon warranted? Can’t we laugh at our revered?

Outlook Cover 21 September 2024
info_icon

To Conquer or Conserve?: The caste census is generating heated debate, but even its most ardent proponents are not able to articulate a plan about how to use the resulting data

info_icon

Civic Muck: It is not the lack of civic sense, but caste pride that is responsible for the Indian cleavage

Outlook Cover 24 August 2020
info_icon

The Global Dalit, the Indian Black: Indian scholar Suraj Yengde and his mentor, the African-American philosopher and public intellectual, Cornel West, talk about the robust tradition of Dalit-Black solidarity

Outlook Cover 01 February 2016
info_icon

Not Quite an End Note: In the end, the system got Rohith Vemula. He died thinking he could not win the caste battle, little knowing that he had started a war

Saahil : 30 Years Of Irreverence
What A Magazine Means To Me?
A Feminist Future: The celebrity trial might have jeopardised the #MeToo movement but it is important to once again collectivise and rise
A Feminist Outlook: Women's Rights, MeToo, And The Resistance
Outlook Magazine’s June 8, 2020 issue
Homebound, Then and Now: Migrant Lives Lost to Lockdown
Outlook Archives : Bullets and Proof: What happens when the State uses illegitimate and disproportionate violence against its own? In this issue of Outlook, we uncovered the sordid saga of fake encounters
Outlook's Notes From The Underground: 30 Years Of Truth To Power

This article appeared as 'The Invisibles' in Outlook's January 01, 2026, issue '30 years of Irreverence' which commemorates the magazine's 30 years of journalism.

