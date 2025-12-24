The Invisibles: Outlook Chronicles How Caste Shapes India

For Outlook, telling stories of the oppressed, going to the remotest part of the country to report on the most powerless people, and bring to the readers the most inhuman and violent atrocities on the Dalits have always been a very important area to cover. When the bright, young Dalit student Rohith Vemula couldn’t take the insults and injustices anymore and took his own life leaving behind a moving letter of all that he suffered from the upper caste colleagues and faculty, Outlook dedicated a cover to him. We have put Babasaheb Ambedkar on the cover on various occasions whenever his agitation and activism have been either used or questioned by the ruling regimes at the Centre and states. We have also reported on how the OBCs (Other Backward Castes) are not a homogenous group, but there are fissures within and fight for hierarchy. Recently, we celebrated 100 years of caste warrior Periyar’s Dravidian Movement and how it dictates politics in Tamil Nadu even today.