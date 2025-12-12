India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

It is not the lack of civic sense, but caste pride that is responsible for the Indian cleavage

Suraj Yengde
Suraj Yengde
Updated on:
Updated on:
India sanitation crisis, caste and cleanliness, civic sense India, Dalit sanitation workers
With the advent of social media, we are forced to face the reality on our screens while wrapped in the cosiness of our clean house. | Photo: Sudharak Olwe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s daily hygiene failures are tied to caste-defined labour, not just a lack of “civic sense.”

  • Dalit sanitation workers carry the burden of national cleanliness while facing social disgust and disregard.

  • India cannot fix its sanitation problem without confronting the caste psychology that offloads responsibility onto others.

It will be a foolhardy to look for an Indian who has not littered, spat on the street, thrown trash out of running vehicles, dumped waste in riverine areas, piled heaps of garbage in parks or religious centres, painted walls with disturbing precision of pee, shat on railway tracks or open fields, or decorated the walls with tobacco stains.

There is hardly a place in India where you would not be greeted by disturbing piles of waste, sewer lines packed with plastics, and discarded materials blocking the blackened waters of our colonies, or loud music blasted at festivals—from Ganpati, Muharram to Bhim Jayanti. Despite all the noble initiatives of cleaning India (Swachh Bharat Mission) and asking taxpayers to contribute to the coffers for this project, we are still a big, failed nation when it comes to sanitation and hygiene.

Let’s face it. We were once the person who we now detest assiduously. We have done all what we so vehemently protest against now. Schools exhorted on their walls that “cleanliness is godliness”. Yet, at the centre of religious social gatherings, we defeat the gods at their own game.

Related Content
Related Content

With the advent of social media, we are forced to face the reality on our screens while wrapped in the cosiness of our clean house. We clean the house at the expense of our surroundings, where we dump the waste that naturally finds its way into our house.

The usual response given to this embarrassment is the absence of civic sense in India. What is civic sense? Does it have any original definition? There isn’t, but the catchphrase has caught the attention of the group of Indians who repel second-hand embarrassment that cannot be avoided any longer.

This phrase is loaded with the history of social culture bereft of caste sensitivity that lies at the heart of our national consciousness and vocational caste definitions in general.

The person responsible for cleaning after our filth is the designated Dalit, who is scorned for being amidst our intimacy, yet is disregarded for the invaluable labour they provide.

We commit social infidelity upon our countrymen by isolating one with the other around responsibilities and accountability. We litter because it is someone else’s responsibility to clean up after us. I used to hear from people that if we clean up ourselves, we would be depriving the person of their job. The same was heard in hostels or public places where we used to live. The maid, mother, and manual scavengers are treated as people who provide us services that are their birth-based responsibility.

When I went overseas, the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness was upon the individual whose property it was. Cleaning our toilets or the common areas was a regular habit and one didn’t see it as going out of the way. It took me some time to realise that the quality of labour and respectability was exponentially higher there.

I wondered where I would see this Gandhian habit of cleaning the toilets in our country? I was informed that Wardha is a place where the Gandhi-inspired Bajaj family, which runs educational institutes, asks freshmen to take up responsibilities, including cleaning the toilet pit. Unfortunately, M. K. Gandhi has failed to liberate people struck in the muck of caste disgust.

The person who looks after cleanliness is the most sacred person because s/he is like our mother who ensures the family is taken care of. Yet, our national caste consciousness robs us of the emotion of empathy.

In India, the person responsible for cleaning after our filth is the designated Dalit, who is scorned for being amidst our intimacy, yet is disregarded for the invaluable labour they provide. Dalits are our closest connection to reclaiming our personality. They are a hidden safety valve in our hearts that need to be embraced by each and everyone, so we share the role of keeping our surroundings clean. Cleanliness has to start in the mind first.

If Dalits gave up their job, society would be doomed and India would suffer epidemically. The sweepers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had proved this during their decade-long strikes in the 1870s and the 1980s. Vijay Prashad has shown in his Untouchable Freedom how the colonial state attempted to usurp the right of the mighty empire over the caste of labour of Dalits.

While this was done, and Dalit labourers of the MCD went on strike, the entire city was at a standstill with a gory depiction of dystopia as a consequence of non-Dalit participation in maintaining the cleanliness of their surroundings.

Civic sense also means being inconsiderate and not respecting society and national laws. Thus, the idea of civics as a condition of citizenship is a prelude to the exercise of an agreeable social contract. Civic sense is catchy, almost trend-like to hide one’s complicity. Once an act is labelled as lacking civic sense, we overcome our responsibility. Social media creators, the media, and some commentators have jumped on this wagon of the absence of civic sense in India. What it means and how it operates is not wholly explored.

For a foreigner’s eye, this is not comprehensible. Many visitors often remark about the lack of responsibility, while Indians respond with a lack of accountability. Two views of looking at the same problem. The foreign person sees this as one’s responsibility to maintain cleanliness. The Indian wants someone else to be held to account, not her/himself.

It is about the guilt-free psychology that caste bestows upon us. We feel compelled to export the accountability to the neighbour, the state, the government, or people’s karma. Rarely do we face the wrong as wrong and work on correcting it.

Therefore, civic sense is a caste issue and it must be viewed within a longer historical context. We cannot invent a flashy explainer for an easily explainable reality that exists amidst us.

(Views expressed are personal)

Suraj Milind Yengde is the author of Caste: A Global Story and a contributor editor at Outlook

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Priyanka Tupe| Outlook : Citizens and Marathi Abhyas Kendra protested in Mumbai for saving BMC run Marathi schools in November 2025
Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown
Source - CPI archives : Khet majdoor demonstration in patna
Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out
IMAGO / Depositphotos : Indian muslim girl with poster protest against anti muslim controversial citizenship amendment bill.
Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities
| Shutterstock |
Are You A Communist? Internet Says Yes!

This article appeared as 'The Caste Of Civic Sense' in Outlook’s December 21, 2025, issue as 'What's Left of the Left' which explores the challenging crossroads the Left finds itself at and how they need to adapt. And perhaps it will do so.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Black Caps Chasing Meagre 56-Run Target In Wellington

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  4. Day In Pics: December 11, 2025

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  2. Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

  3. Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

  4. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms