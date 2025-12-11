Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

C.K. Janu, a firebrand tribal leader, began her public life through the CPIM-led agricultural workers’ front, the Kerala Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU). She says the party and its leaders were impervious to the demands arising from the systemic issues tribals faced, such as landlessness and marginalisation. “Whenever I tried to present the case of the tribes, their problems and the ill-treatment meted out by the people who owned large swathes of land, it was given a short shrift. We were forced to form a tribal association—the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha—because of the Left’s approach towards the tribals. They used us only for political processions and to stick posters,” she said.