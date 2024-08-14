Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote

If we want to talk definitively and conclusively about the abolition of the caste system, then we will have to begin by foregrounding Ambedkar’s views. He believed that the Brahmin class is the first and the biggest beneficiary of the caste system. In the eventuality of the eradication of the caste system, the Brahmins stand to lose a lot. It would take away the logic and foundation of their claim of superiority over the people of other castes. Why would the Brahmins ever agree to lead a movement which will result in the destruction of the power and prestige of the Brahmin caste? In Ambedkar’s opinion, inter-caste marriages—we may add inter-religious marriages too—can weaken the caste pride prevailing among the upper castes, but they do not destroy caste immediately. The couples in these marriages ultimately get absorbed into the same system. If inter-caste/inter-religious marriages happen on a large scale, and people from all walks of life, particularly those at the top in politics, get involved in them, then the caste system will break down. However, such a thing is not likely to happen, because the politics of our country at present is not about bridging the barriers of caste and religion, but about strengthening them.