TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Fills In As TMC's New Leader In Lok Sabha For Ailing MP Sudip Banerjee

The announcement about Abhishek Banerjee's appointment was made during a virtual meeting of TMC MPs from both Houses of Parliament, chaired by the party's supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a major reshuffle of its parliamentary leadership, the Trinamool Congress on Monday appointed party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as its new leader in the Lok Sabha, in place of veteran MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who has been unwell for months and until he returns to good health.

The development came on a day senior MP from Sreerampur, Kalyan Banerjee, resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lower House, alleging he was being unfairly "blamed for poor coordination among MPs."

The shake-up comes amid growing concerns within the party over disarray in its parliamentary wing, marked by absenteeism and public spats among its MPs.

Announcing his resignation as chief whip, minutes after the meeting ended, Kalyan Banerjee said, "I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha as 'Didi' said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down." The senior advocate, known for his sharp tongue, did not hide his anger.

"Those whom Mamata Banerjee made MPs don't even come to Lok Sabha. South Kolkata, Barrackpore, Bankura, North Kolkata... hardly anyone attends Parliament. What can I do? What is my fault? I am being blamed for everything," he fumed.

Just ahead of his resignation, he had posted on X accusing Moitra of "abusing" him during a podcast.

"Labeling a male colleague as 'sexually frustrated' isn't boldness - it's outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it's dismissed or even applauded. Let's be clear: abuse is abuse - regardless of gender," he wrote in the post on X.

Meeting Held By Mamata

According to PTI, Mamata Banerjee reportedly indicated that Kalyan Banerjee failed to carry out the responsibility of floor coordination in Lok sabha in the absence of Sudip Bandopadhyay and Saugata Roy.

Banerjee was particularly upset over the lack of cohesion in the Lok Sabha contingent, as per reports.

A three-time MP from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, who is widely seen as the de facto No. 2 in the party, will take over the reins in the Lok Sabha "until Sudipda (Bandopadhyay) recovers fully", the chief minister told MPs at the meeting, according to sources.

Later in the evening, in a post on X, the TMC supremo said, "I convened a virtual meeting today with all @AITCofficial MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Given that our Lok Sabha leader, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, the MPs have unanimously decided to entrust Shri Abhishek Banerjee with the responsibility of leading the party in the Lok Sabha as the leader of the party until Sudip da returns to good health."

"We pray for Sudip da's swift recovery and look forward to his continued guidance, enriched by his experience and deep knowledge of parliamentary proceedings." The 76-year-old Bandopadhyay, a seasoned parliamentarian and four-time MP from Kolkata North, had been holding the post since 2011 after Mamata herself stepped down following her elevation as Chief Minister.

"Rajya Sabha work is going well, but Lok Sabha MPs are not functioning as a team. Sudip da is unwell. Saugata Roy, too, has health issues. In their absence, floor coordination has collapsed," she was quoted as saying.

While Kalyan Banerjee claimed he resigned voluntarily, he reportedly told his close associates he was being made a scapegoat, especially after months of tensions with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and earlier, with former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad.

In an emotional outburst, he said, "Didi says MPs are quarrelling. Should I tolerate those who abuse me? I informed the party leadership, but no action was taken. Instead, I am blamed. Let Didi run the party her way. I am so upset I am even thinking of quitting politics."

Adding fuel to the fire, Kalyan Banerjee told a Bengali TV channel, "What will I do if the majority of MPs are regularly absent from Parliament? Does Mamata Banerjee know how the daily work of Parliament is going? If the party had not taken steps, what would I have done? I did maximum work, but I am not a scholar from Oxford or Cambridge. I do not wear expensive sarees. Those who criticise Mamata Banerjee get rewarded."

The TMC chief, without naming names, made it clear during the meeting that factional fights within the party's parliamentary ranks were "unacceptable" and that public image matters. Several MPs believe her rebuke was aimed directly at the Kalyan-Mahua feud that recently made headlines.

In a late-evening twist, Kalyan Banerjee said he received a call from Abhishek Banerjee, who requested him to stay on for a few more days.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo appointed senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to oversee day-to-day coordination of the party's MPs in the Lower House, a move that underlines a calibrated attempt to reassert control and streamline functioning.

With 29 MPs, TMC is the third-largest party in the Opposition bloc INDIA.

