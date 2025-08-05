Adding fuel to the fire, Kalyan Banerjee told a Bengali TV channel, "What will I do if the majority of MPs are regularly absent from Parliament? Does Mamata Banerjee know how the daily work of Parliament is going? If the party had not taken steps, what would I have done? I did maximum work, but I am not a scholar from Oxford or Cambridge. I do not wear expensive sarees. Those who criticise Mamata Banerjee get rewarded."