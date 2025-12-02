Rereading Renu's 'Parti Parikatha': How A 1957 Novel Could Inspire Bihar's Future

The land itself is waiting for a story to be completed. From this legendary past, the narrative moves into contemporary Paranpur, a once-prosperous village, now riven by caste politics, land disputes, and broken institutions. Photo: Artwork by Anupriya

The land itself is waiting for a story to be completed. From this legendary past, the narrative moves into contemporary Paranpur, a once-prosperous village, now riven by caste politics, land disputes, and broken institutions. Photo: Artwork by Anupriya