Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

I can still feel the air of 1990–1991 in my lungs: the enthusiasm of May Day rallies, the July afternoons when a city learnt to walk differently, the press discovering it could argue with itself without whispering, the faces of organisers who had been in jail in 1985 now joking in the open about portfolios. But even in victory, the old habits clung. I remember Mangala Devi Singh, who had built the women’s wing through bans and surveillance, refusing to watch from the margins in 1991 as men with less history and more entitlement took cabinet seats. She ought to have been inside the room where portfolios were dealt; instead, she was thanked and sidelined because she was a woman even as she insisted on more representation for women and laws that favoured women from inheritance to health care. It was a familiar script across South Asia: the women, who carried movements on their backs are asked, at the moment of triumph, to carry tea.