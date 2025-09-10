International

Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Kathmandu burns with more than fire. At the heart of Singha Durbar, where the weight of Nepal’s ministries once rested, smoke rises as a new language of rage takes hold. Protesters, armed with nothing but fury and fragments of power—shields, slogans, photographs torn from walls—turn government halls into pyres. The ban on voices online has spilled onto the streets, where the air itself trembles with defiance, flames, and fractured trust. Amid celebration and chaos, the city is forced to look at its reflection in the blaze.

Anti-government protest Nepal
Anti-government protest in Nepal | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A protester wearing flak jacket and carrying a shield snatched from a policeman shouts slogans at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Anti-government protest in Nepal
Anti-government protest Nepal | Photo: AP/Prakash Timalsina

Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Gen Z Protest
Nepal Protests | Photo: AP/Prabin Ranabhat

Flames come out from the residence of Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel after it was set on fire by protesters during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Protests
Nepal Gen Z Protest | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protesters celebrate standing at the top of the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal corruption protests
Nepal Youth Protest | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A protester celebrates standing at the top of the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Youth Protest
Nepal corruption protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A protester throws a photograph of Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli in the fire at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Anti-government protest Nepal
Anti-government protest in Nepal | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protesters take selfies and celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Anti-government protest in Nepal
Anti-government protest Nepal | Photo: AP/Prakash Timalsina

Smoke billows out from various ministries and offices after they were set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Gen Z Protest
Nepal Protests | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Nepalese army personnel clear civilians inside the burnt parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Protests
Nepal Gen Z Protest | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

An injured protester is taken to hospital by his friends during a protest in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

