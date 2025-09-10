International

Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Kathmandu burns with more than fire. At the heart of Singha Durbar, where the weight of Nepal’s ministries once rested, smoke rises as a new language of rage takes hold. Protesters, armed with nothing but fury and fragments of power—shields, slogans, photographs torn from walls—turn government halls into pyres. The ban on voices online has spilled onto the streets, where the air itself trembles with defiance, flames, and fractured trust. Amid celebration and chaos, the city is forced to look at its reflection in the blaze.