Egypt 3-2 Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025: Salah Stars As Pharaohs Seal Semi-Final Place

Egypt edged past defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final match at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on Saturday. Mohamed Salah starred for the Pharaohs, scoring the decisive goal to send Egypt through to the semi-finals. Seven-time champions Egypt struck early through Omar Marmoush, and Ramy Rabia's looping header doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark. Ivory Coast clawed back before the break, courtesy of an own goal from Ahmed Fatouh. However, Egypt restored their two-goal advantage when Salah slotted home in the 52nd minute. The Elephants were given renewed confidence when Guela Doue bundled in from a corner in the 73rd minute. Despite sustained pressure, Egypt's defence held on to set up a semi-final match against Senegal.

AFCON: Egypt vs Ivory Coast
Egypt players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON: Ivory Coast vs Egypt
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON Soccer: Egypt vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Vakoun Issouf Bayo heads the ball toward goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Egypt
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Egypt vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Ghislain Konan, right, is challenged by Egypt's Mohamed Hany during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast vs Egypt
Egypt's Ramy Rabiaa, fourth from left, scores his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Egypt vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Odilon Kossounou, right, jumps for a header with Egypt's Hamdy Fathy during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Egypt
Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, center right, is challenged by Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match: Egypt vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie, center, is challenged by Egypt's Khaled Sobhi during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
