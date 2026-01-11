Egypt 3-2 Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025: Salah Stars As Pharaohs Seal Semi-Final Place
Egypt edged past defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final match at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on Saturday. Mohamed Salah starred for the Pharaohs, scoring the decisive goal to send Egypt through to the semi-finals. Seven-time champions Egypt struck early through Omar Marmoush, and Ramy Rabia's looping header doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark. Ivory Coast clawed back before the break, courtesy of an own goal from Ahmed Fatouh. However, Egypt restored their two-goal advantage when Salah slotted home in the 52nd minute. The Elephants were given renewed confidence when Guela Doue bundled in from a corner in the 73rd minute. Despite sustained pressure, Egypt's defence held on to set up a semi-final match against Senegal.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE