Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka sees off Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3 in just 79 minutes
Sabalenka has now won 22 WTA-level titles
Belarusian has won 75 matches while being ranked as world number one
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Marta Kostyuk to prepare for the Australian Open by claiming the Brisbane International title.
The world number one triumphed in Brisbane at the start of last season, before then going on to reach the final at Melbourne Park.
And Sabalenka wrapped up her title defence in style, seeing off Kostyuk 6-4 6-3 in just 79 minutes.
Sabalenka has now won 22 WTA-level titles, as she gears up to try and win the Australian Open for a third time.
"Every day you go out there and prove your level, and I think this week I did it really well," said Sabalenka.
Looking ahead to the first grand slam of the season, Sabalenka added: "I'll do my best to go as far as possible. And do a little bit better than last year. That's my focus."
In Auckland, Elina Svitolina overcame Wang Xinyu 6-3 7-6 (8-6) to claim her first Tour-level title since 2023.
Data Debrief: Sabalenka into the top three
Sabalenka, who won the title without dropping a set, has now surpassed Victoria Azarenka (21) for the outright third-most trophies among currently active players at WTA level, trailing only Venus Williams (49) and Iga Swiatek (25).
The Belarusian has won 75 matches while being ranked as world number one.
She is the ninth player to achieve that feat since 1990. Of those players, Sabalenka has taken the joint-most matches (92) to reach 75 wins, along with Ash Barty.