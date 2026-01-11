Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

Guwahati High Court Bar Association began a hunger strike to protest the new court complex project.
The Bar announced a boycott of the Chief Justice of India’s foundation stone–laying ceremony.
Lawyers allege lack of consultation and unresolved concerns regarding the proposed judicial township.
The Guwahati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Sunday began a hunger strike and announced a boycott of the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the new Gauhati High Court complex, scheduled to be attended by the Chief Justice of India.
According to the Bar Association, the protest is aimed at highlighting grievances related to the planning and execution of the proposed new complex, which is part of a judicial township at Rangmahal in North Guwahati. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is slated to lay the foundation stone later in the day.
Members of the GHCBA participated in a four-hour hunger strike, which they said was a symbolic form of protest against what they described as inadequate consultation with practising advocates on key aspects of the project. The association has also decided to boycott the official function connected with the foundation stone ceremony.
The lawyers had earlier held similar four-hour hunger strikes on Thursday and Friday in front of the old Gauhati High Court building, signalling growing discontent within the Bar over the issue.
Bar Association members said their concerns relate to both infrastructural planning and broader administrative issues, which they believe could affect the functioning of the court and the working conditions of advocates once the complex becomes operational.
The protest comes at a time when the new Gauhati High Court complex is being projected as a major boost to judicial infrastructure in the region. However, the Bar Association’s agitation underscores tensions between the Bar and authorities over participation, transparency and decision-making in judicial infrastructure projects.