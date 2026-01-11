Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

Lawyers protest the proposed new Guwahati High Court complex in North Guwahati, citing concerns over consultation and pending issues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony
Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Guwahati High Court Bar Association began a hunger strike to protest the new court complex project.

  • The Bar announced a boycott of the Chief Justice of India’s foundation stone–laying ceremony.

  • Lawyers allege lack of consultation and unresolved concerns regarding the proposed judicial township.

The Guwahati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Sunday began a hunger strike and announced a boycott of the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the new Gauhati High Court complex, scheduled to be attended by the Chief Justice of India.

According to the Bar Association, the protest is aimed at highlighting grievances related to the planning and execution of the proposed new complex, which is part of a judicial township at Rangmahal in North Guwahati. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is slated to lay the foundation stone later in the day.

Members of the GHCBA participated in a four-hour hunger strike, which they said was a symbolic form of protest against what they described as inadequate consultation with practising advocates on key aspects of the project. The association has also decided to boycott the official function connected with the foundation stone ceremony.

The lawyers had earlier held similar four-hour hunger strikes on Thursday and Friday in front of the old Gauhati High Court building, signalling growing discontent within the Bar over the issue.

Bar Association members said their concerns relate to both infrastructural planning and broader administrative issues, which they believe could affect the functioning of the court and the working conditions of advocates once the complex becomes operational.

Related Content
Related Content

The protest comes at a time when the new Gauhati High Court complex is being projected as a major boost to judicial infrastructure in the region. However, the Bar Association’s agitation underscores tensions between the Bar and authorities over participation, transparency and decision-making in judicial infrastructure projects.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Invites NZ To Bat First

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Consider Govt Employee's Plea To Include Live-In Partner In Family pension: Delhi HC to Centre

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener