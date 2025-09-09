Protestors in Nepal Set Parliament, Supreme Court On Fire

As the protest in Nepal intensified on Tuesday, leading to the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resignation from his office, Gen Z protesters broke into Parliament and set fire to one of the buildings on the premises.
They also set on fire the Supreme Court, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders, including those belonging to Oli and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.
The demonstrations are driven by allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and the lifestyle of children of wealthy politicians and powerful figures.
The Nepali Army and chiefs of other security agencies have issued a joint appeal, asking protesters to resolve the crisis through dialogue and exercise restrain.
"As the Prime Minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation,” they said PTI reported,.
The army leaders and chiefs also called upon all concerned parties to find a peaceful solution to the problem through political dialogue.
"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” the joint statement said.
Those who signed the statement included Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Secretary of Nepal Government Ek Narayan Aryal, Home Secretary Gokarna Dawadi, Chief of Armed Police Force (APF) Raju Aryal, Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung and Chief of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa.