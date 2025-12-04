Opposition MPs will protest in the Parliament complex today over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, with calls to declare a national public health emergency.
The Lok Sabha is set to consider the Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, a day after passing higher excise duties on tobacco products and as the Rajya Sabha clears the Water Bill.
On the fourth day of Parliament's Winter Session, Opposition MPs will stage a protest at Makkar Dawar in the Parliament House complex at 10.30 a.m. over Delhi’s worsening air pollution.
The demonstration comes amid mounting concern about hazardous air quality across the National Capital Region and its impact on public health, with leaders demanding immediate discussion and decisive government intervention.
Congress MP Vijaykumar on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha highlighting the severe air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR and large parts of North India. He urged the government to declare the capital’s air crisis a national public health emergency, calling for the restoration of all air monitoring stations, strict action against polluters, and the launch of a science-based national clean air plan.
Warning that delays are putting lives at risk, he said Parliament must not postpone action any further.
Additionally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reacted to the Indian rupee crossing the 90-mark against the US dollar, questioning the government’s position.
"What did they use to say when the dollar's value was high (against the rupee) during the Manmohan Singh government? What is their response today? Ask them. Why are you asking me?" Gandhi said while speaking to reporters in Parliament.
As for Thursday's agenda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha today for consideration and passage.
The proposed legislation seeks to raise additional funds to support national security and public health expenditure by imposing a cess on machinery and processes used in the manufacture or production of specified goods, along with other related measures. The Bill aims to augment resources for these critical areas and establish the framework for levying the cess.
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed legislation enabling the imposition of higher excise duty on tobacco and related products once the GST compensation cess concludes. The Rajya Sabha also adopted the Water Bill through a voice vote.