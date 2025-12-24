Fadnavis Dismisses Thackeray Cousins’ Alliance As Politically Inconsequential

He accused the Thackerays of corruption, ego and years of civic misrule, asserting that Mumbai and Marathi voters will back the Mahayuti government and its Hindutva vision.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uddhav Thackeray Devendra Fadnavis
Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Uddhav–Raj Thackeray alliance ahead of the BMC polls.

  • Fadnavis claimed that it is driven by political survival and will not make any significant difference.

  • BJP leaders, including Ashish Shelar, questioned the credibility of the reunion, recalling past splits, mutual accusations and Raj Thackeray’s earlier attacks on both the Shiv Sena leadership and the BJP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to play down the alliance between the parties led by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj, saying it would not make any significant political impact and was driven purely by their need for political survival.

Ending months of speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance on Wednesday ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Fadnavis said, "Their track record is of corruption and self-interest. Their alliance is for their own political survival and it will not make any significant political difference. It is childish if anyone thinks otherwise. People will not get swayed."

He added, "Mumbai will stand firm with our government. People will see Mahayuti government's performance, its vision for the future and for ensuring that Marathi people get homes in the city."

Related Content
Related Content

The Chief Minister also dismissed the buzz around the joint press conference of the Thackeray cousins, calling it overhyped. "The television news channels were reporting as if it was the Russia-Ukaine alliance,'' he said.

MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) joint rally in Mumbai in 2025 - Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Thackeray Cousins Set for Reunion as Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance Nears 

BY Priyanka Tupe

"Thackerays are not the lone representatives of Marathi people and Mumbai," Fadnavis said, blaming their ego for alienating the city’s residents.

Launching a sharper attack, he said, ''Uddhav Thackeray will have to give a reply on 25 years of the civic misrule. Old sins cannot be washed away. I am a born Hindutvawadi and will die like that. I am not the one to wear saffron robes and change political stands for votes."

Fadnavis further asserted, "People of Mumbai and Maharashtra are Hindutvawadi, and those who indulge in appeasement and deviate from Hindutva ideology have seen the result in the assembly elections. Our Hindutva is not narrow-minded. It is the Indian way of life."

The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the BMC for over two decades.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said "Marathi voters" were questioning why Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had split in the first place.

"No Marathi person had demanded the formation of a separate party (when Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena)," he said.

Shelar recalled Raj Thackeray’s remarks at the time of forming the MNS, when he alleged that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had been surrounded by a "coterie" that created a rift between the uncle and nephew.

"Today, Marathi people are asking Raj Thackeray to name those people who allegedly created this distance with Balasaheb," he said, adding that Raj had once described them as a group of clerks and questioning who these ‘clerks’ were.

"And why is Raj Thackeray now shaking hands with and embracing the same people?" Shelar asked.

He also recalled that Raj Thackeray had publicly screened videos criticising BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, accusing them of failing to keep their promises.

"We have preserved many such video clips of Raj Thackeray's speeches attacking the Shiv Sena leadership after he quit the party," Shelar warned.

The renewed bonhomie between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray was rooted in political insecurity, Shelar claimed. "When the BJP challenged the Thackerays' monopoly over Mumbai, both Uddhav and Raj felt threatened. For their own political survival, they have now come together," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War