Protests Over Bangladesh Killing Trigger Clashes And Border Demonstrations In West Bengal

Clashes broke out in Howrah and Kolkata after police stopped protest marches, with baton charges reported and several people injured.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest over Hindu mans lynching in Bangladesh
Members of 'Hindu Jagran Manch' stage a protest over the alleged lynching of a Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, in Agartala. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pro-Hindu groups and BJP supporters held protests across West Bengal, including at several India–Bangladesh border land ports, over the killing of a minority community member in Bangladesh.

  • Demonstrators demanded action against the Bangladesh administration, with calls to suspend border trade, though authorities said trade operations remained unaffected.

Members of a pro-Hindu organisation staged demonstrations at multiple land ports along the India–Bangladesh border in West Bengal on Wednesday, protesting the killing of a man from the minority community in the neighbouring country. Scuffles also erupted between police and BJP supporters during a protest in Howrah district.

Tensions flared after police halted a BJP procession before it could reach Howrah Bridge, sparking heated exchanges between protesters and security personnel. “We will not let anyone hamper normal life and cause trouble to commuters in the garb of protest. We will act in accordance with the law to thwart any attempts to create trouble,” a senior Howrah Police officer told PTI. When police blocked the march, protesters sat on the road and attempted to breach barricades, leading to clashes. Police alleged the demonstrators became aggressive, forcing security personnel to intervene to disperse them.

Bangladesh To Support Family Of Hindu Worker Lynched On Blasphemy Charges: Govt Adviser

BY Outlook News Desk

Members of the Sanatani Aikya Parishad held protests at the Petrapole and Ghojadanga land ports in North 24 Parganas district, Manoharpur Muchia in Malda, and Changrabandha in Cooch Behar district, alleging atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. In North 24 Parganas, BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania led a procession from Jayantipur Bazar towards the Petrapole border, but protesters were stopped near the zero point by the Border Security Force, which erected barricades to prevent further movement. The demonstrators raised slogans and voiced strong resentment against the Md Yunus-led administration in Bangladesh.

During the march, Kirtania said border trade should remain suspended to “teach a lesson” to the Bangladesh administration until the safety and rights of minorities are ensured. Similar protests were reported at the Ghojadanga land port. However, Petrapole Clearing Agents’ Association member Kartik Chakraborty said trade operations were unaffected as the protests were confined to the roads and the trade area was secured by the BSF. At the Manoharpur border in Malda, members of the Hindu community held a symbolic protest, playing traditional musical instruments such as ‘khol’ and ‘kartal’.

Protesters said they would continue their agitation and alleged that the West Bengal Police used force and “tortured” men and women participating in the demonstrations. On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh. Since Monday, the Hindu community and the BJP have organised several protest marches in Kolkata and across multiple districts in West Bengal. On Tuesday, hundreds of people attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to protest alleged attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country. The march, which began from Sealdah, was stopped by police in the Beckbagan area. As protesters tried to break through barricades, police baton-charged the rallyists, leaving several people injured.

