Protests Over Bangladesh Killing Trigger Clashes And Border Demonstrations In West Bengal

Members of 'Hindu Jagran Manch' stage a protest over the alleged lynching of a Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, in Agartala. | Photo: PTI

Members of 'Hindu Jagran Manch' stage a protest over the alleged lynching of a Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, in Agartala. | Photo: PTI