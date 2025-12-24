Delhi High Court Directs GST Council To Consider Reducing GST On Air Purifiers

Bench calls for urgent meeting to review 28% tax slab on air purifiers amid Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis; petitioners argue high GST hinders public access to essential health devices

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
GST on Air Purifiers
Delhi High Court Directs GST Council To Convene Consider Reducing GST on Air Purifiers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC asks GST Council to meet urgently and review lowering GST on air purifiers from 28%.

  • Petitioners highlight unaffordability amid severe pollution; compare with essential health items enjoying lower tax rates.

  • GST Council to consider matter and file status report; matter listed for March 10, 2026.

The Delhi High Court on December 24, 2025, directed the GST Council to convene at the earliest possible date and deliberate on the petitioners' demand to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on air purifiers from the current 28% to a lower slab. The bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activists and concerned citizens highlighting the capital's persistent air quality emergency.

The petitioners argued that air purifiers are life-saving equipment in Delhi-NCR, where AQI frequently exceeds 400–500 during winter months, leading to severe respiratory illnesses, especially among children and the elderly. They contended that the 28% GST bracket—categorised as a "sin" or luxury good tax rate—makes the devices unaffordable for most households, thereby limiting public access to a critical health tool during pollution peaks.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted data showing that air purifiers priced between ₹10,000–₹50,000 become significantly costlier due to the high GST, discouraging widespread adoption. They drew parallels with essential items like medicines and oxygen concentrators that enjoy lower or nil GST rates, and urged the court to treat air purifiers as a public health necessity in pollution-hit regions.

Related Content
Related Content

The court, taking note of the ongoing GRAP-IV restrictions and the severe health impact of air pollution, observed: “The issue raised is of significant public importance, especially in the context of Delhi's recurring air quality crisis. The GST Council is the appropriate forum to examine whether a reduction in the rate is warranted.”

While declining to issue a direct mandate to reduce the tax, the bench directed the GST Council to consider the matter expeditiously and place its decision on record in the next hearing. The court also sought a status report from the Union Ministry of Finance and the GST Council Secretariat within eight weeks.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2026.

The order comes at a time when Delhi recorded 'severe' AQI levels for several consecutive days, prompting intensified GRAP-IV measures, including vehicle restrictions and construction bans. Several environmental groups and industry bodies have long campaigned for slashing GST on air purifiers to 5% or 12%, arguing it would boost domestic manufacturing and improve public health outcomes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War