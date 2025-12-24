Delhi High Court Directs GST Council To Consider Reducing GST On Air Purifiers

The Delhi High Court on December 24, 2025, directed the GST Council to convene at the earliest possible date and deliberate on the petitioners' demand to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on air purifiers from the current 28% to a lower slab. The bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activists and concerned citizens highlighting the capital's persistent air quality emergency.