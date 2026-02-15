GST Reforms to Ease Cancer Care Costs, AIIMS Researchers Say

Further research indicates that a 50 per cent increase in tobacco tax could prevent 1.8 million deaths and save Rs 11.9 trillion over a decade. Studies have also found that cigarette affordability has either remained stable or improved over time, while smokeless tobacco has become more affordable, strengthening the case for higher taxation. Dr Shankar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS Delhi, said, "The complete removal of GST on several life-saving cancer drugs and rare disease therapies, along with reductions on medical equipment and diagnostics, will significantly lower out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, provided the benefits are fully passed on by manufacturers." The authors added that exempting health and life insurance from GST could further ease financial barriers, particularly for middle- and lower-income households.