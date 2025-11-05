Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Modi’s Leadership As India’s Investment Advantage

AP CM pitches “public, private, people” model and invites UK investors to CII Summit 2025.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandrababu Naidu, Narendra Modi, India investment opportunities, Andhra Pradesh business reforms
Chandrababu Naidu with PM Modi at his swearing in ceremony Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Naidu says Modi’s leadership strengthens India’s position as a top investment destination.

  • Nara Bhuvaneswari honoured for corporate governance and social contributions.

  • AP CM invites UK investors to CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership is one of India’s key advantages as an investment destination, adding that the country is set to become the world’s leading economy by 2047, PTI reported.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual London Global Convention organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD), Naidu outlined his vision to improve the “speed of doing business” in his state through a “public, private, people’s partnership” model.

The TDP chief also presented his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice-President and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd, with the IoD Distinguished Fellowship and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

“We have some advantages in India: One is economic reforms, second is around first mover advantages of IT, and third, we have a very strong leader Narendra Modi as prime minister,” Naidu said.

“Recently, you have seen our GST reforms; what all structural deficiencies, he (Modi) is correcting now. We are having an additional advantage of demographic dividend… India is moving very fast. It is on autopilot now. It is unstoppable. India as of today is the fourth largest economy; by 2047, India will be the number one economy of the world,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

After the awards ceremony, Naidu praised Bhuvaneswari for her contributions to business, public service and society. “Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture, upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership. Her journey continues to inspire everyone around her, and these recognitions beautifully reflect her vision, dedication, and heart,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Bhuvaneswari emphasised the social impact of her work through Heritage Foods and the NTR Memorial Trust. “I believe that commerce is meaningful only when it uplifts the society, making social impact in multiplier effect. So, Heritage Foods stood for commerce with a purpose and NTR Memorial Trust stood for charity with its social impact,” she said.

“Heritage nourished the society for over three decades and the Trust, over two decades, made social impact with service to mankind which truly means service to god through free education to the orphans, under-privileged children by offering scholarships and healthcare drives,” she added.

Naidu concluded by inviting entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors in the UK to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Siddique Removes Aarif And Karan In Same Over | NEP 221/8 (48)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bracewell Departs; Neesham, Santner Lead 165-Run Chase | NZ 97/6 (14)

  3. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  5. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release