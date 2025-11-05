Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Modi’s Leadership As India’s Investment Advantage

Naidu says Modi’s leadership strengthens India’s position as a top investment destination.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership is one of India’s key advantages as an investment destination, adding that the country is set to become the world’s leading economy by 2047, PTI reported.
Speaking as the chief guest at the annual London Global Convention organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD), Naidu outlined his vision to improve the “speed of doing business” in his state through a “public, private, people’s partnership” model.
The TDP chief also presented his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice-President and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd, with the IoD Distinguished Fellowship and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.
“We have some advantages in India: One is economic reforms, second is around first mover advantages of IT, and third, we have a very strong leader Narendra Modi as prime minister,” Naidu said.
“Recently, you have seen our GST reforms; what all structural deficiencies, he (Modi) is correcting now. We are having an additional advantage of demographic dividend… India is moving very fast. It is on autopilot now. It is unstoppable. India as of today is the fourth largest economy; by 2047, India will be the number one economy of the world,” he added.
After the awards ceremony, Naidu praised Bhuvaneswari for her contributions to business, public service and society. “Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture, upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership. Her journey continues to inspire everyone around her, and these recognitions beautifully reflect her vision, dedication, and heart,” he said.
In her acceptance speech, Bhuvaneswari emphasised the social impact of her work through Heritage Foods and the NTR Memorial Trust. “I believe that commerce is meaningful only when it uplifts the society, making social impact in multiplier effect. So, Heritage Foods stood for commerce with a purpose and NTR Memorial Trust stood for charity with its social impact,” she said.
“Heritage nourished the society for over three decades and the Trust, over two decades, made social impact with service to mankind which truly means service to god through free education to the orphans, under-privileged children by offering scholarships and healthcare drives,” she added.
Naidu concluded by inviting entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors in the UK to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)