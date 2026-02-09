Don’t Let Technology Enslave You: PM Modi To Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.



In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

“It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,” Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.



The prime minister advised students to use cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence to enhance their abilities and develop their potential, rather than being scared of it.



To perform better on tests, the prime minister also advised pupils to review past papers and get enough sleep.