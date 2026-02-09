Don’t Let Technology Enslave You: PM Modi To Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned students against becoming “slaves” to mobile phones and screens, urging them to use technology to enhance their potential, not control their lives.
He encouraged students to embrace emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to build skills, while stressing the importance of practicing previous papers and getting adequate sleep to reduce exam stress.
Recalling his teachers’ influence, Modi highlighted exercise, guidance from elders, and effective communication as key traits of leadership beyond electoral politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.
In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.
“It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,” Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.
The prime minister advised students to use cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence to enhance their abilities and develop their potential, rather than being scared of it.
To perform better on tests, the prime minister also advised pupils to review past papers and get enough sleep.
“You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night’s sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day,” Modi said.
The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy.
"If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life,” Modi said.
On leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better.
“Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts to at least ten people,” the prime minister said.