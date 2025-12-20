PPC 2026 Registration: 1.27 Crore Applicants, Apply on MyGov Till Jan 11

Registrations: 1.27 crore participants registered, including 1.18 crore students.
Deadline: The last date to register is January 11, 2026.
Eligibility: Open to students (Classes 6-12), teachers, and parents.
Selection Process: Participants selected via MCQ competition on MyGov.
The upcoming 9th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive program, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, has already seen an overwhelming response, crossing 1.27 crore registrations. According to the latest data, the participants include over 1.18 crore students, 8.04 lakh teachers, and 1.11 lakh parents. This annual event serves as a platform for students preparing for board exams to discuss exam stress and other related issues directly with the Prime Minister. The event is scheduled to take place in January 2026. Interested candidates who wish to participate must complete their registration on the official MyGov portal by the deadline of January 11, 2026.
How to Apply for PPC 2026
The registration process is simple and entirely online.
Visit the Website: Go to the official MyGov portal at innovateindia.mygov.in.
Login: Use your mobile number or email ID to log in. Students can register through "Self Participation" or via "Teacher Login".
Fill Details: Enter the required personal and academic details.
Submit Entry: Participate in the online Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition.
Ask a Question: You can also submit a specific question you want to ask the Prime Minister.
Certificate: Upon successful submission, all participants will receive a digital Participation Certificate.
Selection and Feature Opportunities
The selection of participants who will get a chance to interact with PM Modi or attend the event is based on the online MCQ competition. The questions submitted by students, parents, and teachers during the registration process are reviewed, and selected queries may be featured in the live programme. The government emphasises that this competition is the primary gateway for selection, ensuring a fair opportunity for applicants from across the country. Additionally, winners of the competition will receive a special PPC kit and a certificate of appreciation signed by the Director of NCERT. This recognition adds significant value for students, motivating them to engage thoughtfully with the themes of exam stress management and holistic well-being championed by the Prime Minister.