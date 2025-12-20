PPC 2026 Registration: 1.27 Crore Applicants, Apply on MyGov Till Jan 11

Selection and Feature Opportunities

The selection of participants who will get a chance to interact with PM Modi or attend the event is based on the online MCQ competition. The questions submitted by students, parents, and teachers during the registration process are reviewed, and selected queries may be featured in the live programme. The government emphasises that this competition is the primary gateway for selection, ensuring a fair opportunity for applicants from across the country. Additionally, winners of the competition will receive a special PPC kit and a certificate of appreciation signed by the Director of NCERT. This recognition adds significant value for students, motivating them to engage thoughtfully with the themes of exam stress management and holistic well-being championed by the Prime Minister.