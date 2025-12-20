Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Crosses 1.27 Crore, Last Date to Apply January 11

The 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026) has witnessed a massive response with over 1.27 crore registrations. Students, teachers, and parents can apply online via the MyGov portal until January 11, 2026, to interact with PM Modi.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
PPC 2026 Registration: 1.27 Crore Applicants, Apply on MyGov Till Jan 11
PM Modi Talks To Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Photo: (Screengrab: X/ANI)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Registrations: 1.27 crore participants registered, including 1.18 crore students.

  • Deadline: The last date to register is January 11, 2026.

  • Eligibility: Open to students (Classes 6-12), teachers, and parents.

  • Selection Process: Participants selected via MCQ competition on MyGov.

The upcoming 9th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive program, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, has already seen an overwhelming response, crossing 1.27 crore registrations. According to the latest data, the participants include over 1.18 crore students, 8.04 lakh teachers, and 1.11 lakh parents. This annual event serves as a platform for students preparing for board exams to discuss exam stress and other related issues directly with the Prime Minister. The event is scheduled to take place in January 2026. Interested candidates who wish to participate must complete their registration on the official MyGov portal by the deadline of January 11, 2026.

How to Apply for PPC 2026

The registration process is simple and entirely online.

  1. Visit the Website: Go to the official MyGov portal at innovateindia.mygov.in.

  2. Login: Use your mobile number or email ID to log in. Students can register through "Self Participation" or via "Teacher Login".

  3. Fill Details: Enter the required personal and academic details.

  4. Submit Entry: Participate in the online Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition.

  5. Ask a Question: You can also submit a specific question you want to ask the Prime Minister.

  6. Certificate: Upon successful submission, all participants will receive a digital Participation Certificate.

Selection and Feature Opportunities

The selection of participants who will get a chance to interact with PM Modi or attend the event is based on the online MCQ competition. The questions submitted by students, parents, and teachers during the registration process are reviewed, and selected queries may be featured in the live programme. The government emphasises that this competition is the primary gateway for selection, ensuring a fair opportunity for applicants from across the country. Additionally, winners of the competition will receive a special PPC kit and a certificate of appreciation signed by the Director of NCERT. This recognition adds significant value for students, motivating them to engage thoughtfully with the themes of exam stress management and holistic well-being championed by the Prime Minister.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Announced: Check Out Suryakumar Yadav-Led 15-Member Team

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

  5. Indian Cricket Recap: From T20I High To Test Low - How It All Unfolded In 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  2. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm