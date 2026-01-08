ICMAI Declares CMA Foundation December 2025 Results - Check & Download Now

CMA Foundation Exam: Passing Marks and Result Access

Candidates needed to secure an aggregate score of 200 marks out of 400 (representing 50%) to qualify for the CMA Foundation exam. Additionally, candidates were required to obtain a minimum of 40 marks in each individual paper to be declared qualified. Those who did not meet category-wise qualifying requirements must appear for future CMA Foundation examinations. Qualified candidates can now proceed to register for the CMA Intermediate level, the next stage in the CMA education pathway.​