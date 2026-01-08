ICMAI Declares CMA Foundation December 2025 Results - Check & Download Now

CMA Foundation Dec 2025 result released January 7.
16,000 candidates appeared; 22 candidates in the top 10 ranks, including 13 females and 9 males.
Jaipur and Beawar recorded the highest toppers (3 each); Pune, Surat, and Bikaner also produced top performers.
Passing marks aggregate 200 out of 400 (50%)
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA Foundation exam (Syllabus 2022) conducted in December 2025. The results were released on January 7, 2026, on the official ICMAI website at icmai, in, allowing candidates to download their scorecards and merit lists. For this examination session, Vidhan Chhabra from Jaipur topped the CMA Foundation exam, demonstrating exceptional performance across all four papers with a combined score of 380 marks out of 400.
Top Performer and Merit List Details
Vidhan Chhabra from Jaipur achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 92 marks in paper one, 96 marks in paper two, 98 marks in paper three, and 94 marks in paper four. This exceptional performance reflects strong subject mastery across all CMA Foundation examination papers. Following closely on the merit list, Krishna Shishodiya from Beawar secured Rank 2.
Examination Statistics and Gender Distribution
A total of 16,000 candidates appeared for the CMA Foundation December 2025 examination. Out of these, 22 candidates secured positions in the top 10 ranks, demonstrating competitive selection among performers. Notably, the merit list reflects strong gender diversity with 13 female students and 9 male students achieving top-10 positions, indicating robust female participation and performance in the CMA program.
CMA Foundation Exam: Passing Marks and Result Access
Candidates needed to secure an aggregate score of 200 marks out of 400 (representing 50%) to qualify for the CMA Foundation exam. Additionally, candidates were required to obtain a minimum of 40 marks in each individual paper to be declared qualified. Those who did not meet category-wise qualifying requirements must appear for future CMA Foundation examinations. Qualified candidates can now proceed to register for the CMA Intermediate level, the next stage in the CMA education pathway.
CMA Foundation December 2025: How to Check Results
Candidates can access their CMA Foundation December 2025 results through the official ICMAI website (www.icmai.in) by following specific steps. Candidates need to navigate to Students → Examinations → Result section, click on the CMA Foundation December 2025 result link, and enter their 17-digit registration number and other required details. The scorecard will display marks obtained subject-wise, overall qualifying status, and other essential information for reference and future documentation.