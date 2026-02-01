Budget 2026: Indian Film Industry Hopes For Tax Relief

The Indian film and entertainment industry is looking forward to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2026.
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented her ninth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. She laid out the government’s economic roadmap for growth and stability. Sitharaman termed the 2026 Budget “Yuva Shakti-driven", with the prime focus on the poor, underprivileged, and disadvantaged sections.
The FM addressed the government's initiatives in health, sports, and tourism industries. She also spoke about the vision for women-led enterprises to build Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The Union budget 2026 has come just months after the GST 2.0 reform, which came into effect on September 22, 2025. Earlier, the tax on movie tickets priced up to Rs 100 was at 12% and 18% above Rs 100.
After the GST 2.0 came into effect, the tax on movie tickets priced up to Rs. 100 was reduced to 5%, from 12%. Tickets priced above Rs 100 continued with 18% GST, with no change in their existing rates.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) argued to extend the 5% tax slab to tickets priced up to Rs 300.
According to the latest EY–FICCI and MPA–Deloitte estimates, India’s film industry generated around Rs 16,000–18,000 crore (gross) box office revenues in pre‑pandemic‑plus years. The Hindi film industry crossed Rs 5,280 crore in 2024, reported The Week.
There are around 9,000 screens, which are more in the South, and the average number of cinema tickets purchased per person per year is lower than in China and the United States, indicating tax-sensitive demand.
The MAI stated that a 5% tax relief on "mass‑market tickets" could reduce the price by around Rs 40 per ticket in many cities, a huge saving of Rs 150–160 for a family of four, which will further increase the occupancy in Tier‑2 and Tier‑3 cities.
