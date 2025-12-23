Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Security Of Missions In India

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid concerns about the safety of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across India.
Dhaka asked India to strengthen security at all Bangladesh missions, marking the second such summons in 10 days and at least the sixth during the interim government’s tenure.
The previous summons on December 14 also sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects in the assault on an opposition leader from fleeing to India and in ensuring their arrest and extradition if they cross the border.
ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info. See Cookie Preferences.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the Indian High Commissioner, with the Deputy High Commissioner also present, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
According to Foreign Ministry sources, Verma was summoned over the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladeshi missions in different parts of India. He was asked to ensure strengthened security at all Bangladesh missions across the country, the report said.
This is the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government, the Indian envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Verma was last summoned on December 14.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after that meeting said India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, according to the report.
Bangladesh also requested that if the accused enter Indian territory, they be immediately arrested and extradited to Bangladesh.
(with inputs from PTI)