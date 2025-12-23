Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Security Of Missions In India

Dhaka asked India to strengthen security at all Bangladesh missions, marking the second such summons in 10 days and at least the sixth during the interim government’s tenure.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh protests
Bangladesh protests Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid concerns about the safety of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across India.

  • Dhaka asked India to strengthen security at all Bangladesh missions, marking the second such summons in 10 days and at least the sixth during the interim government’s tenure.

  • The previous summons on December 14 also sought India’s cooperation in preventing suspects in the assault on an opposition leader from fleeing to India and in ensuring their arrest and extradition if they cross the border.

ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info. See Cookie Preferences.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the Indian High Commissioner, with the Deputy High Commissioner also present, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Verma was summoned over the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladeshi missions in different parts of India. He was asked to ensure strengthened security at all Bangladesh missions across the country, the report said.

This is the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government, the Indian envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents.

Related Content
Related Content

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Verma was last summoned on December 14.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after that meeting said India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, according to the report.

Bangladesh also requested that if the accused enter Indian territory, they be immediately arrested and extradited to Bangladesh.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W Enter Favourites Against SL-W In Visakhapatnam

  2. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  3. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  4. Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In Doubt: ‘Quite Grey At The Moment’

  5. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser