India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

India has decided to withdraw the families of its diplomats and officials posted in Bangladesh in view of the prevailing security situation, official sources said on Tuesday. The move is described as a precautionary measure and does not signal any scaling down of India’s diplomatic engagement with Dhaka.
According to the sources, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with the four Assistant High Commissions in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, will continue to function normally and operate at full diplomatic strength. All diplomatic and consular services are expected to remain unaffected.
The decision comes amid heightened security concerns in parts of Bangladesh, prompting New Delhi to take steps to ensure the safety of its personnel and their families. However, officials stressed that Indian diplomats and staff will continue to carry out their responsibilities on the ground, including coordination with Bangladeshi authorities and providing consular assistance to Indian nationals.
India and Bangladesh share close political, economic and strategic ties, and New Delhi has been closely monitoring developments in the neighbouring country. Sources said the withdrawal of family members is a standard security protocol adopted in sensitive situations and should not be interpreted as a downgrade in bilateral relations.
The Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal public advisory so far, but officials indicated that the situation is under constant review. Any further decisions will be taken based on security assessments and in consultation with relevant agencies.