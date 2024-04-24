Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is an Indian politician and the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee. She is the daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, and granddaughter of Feroze and Indira Gandhi making her a member of the Gandhi-Nehru family, as well as a trustee of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

She received her schooling in Dehradun until 1984, but due to terror threats to her family, she was homeschooled. Later, she pursued a bachelor’s degree from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi, followed by a Master's in Buddhist Studies.

Despite initially resisting direct involvement in politics, she played an active role in the election campaigns for her mother and brother in the Amethi and Rae Bareilly regions. She regularly visited their constituencies. In the 2004 Indian general elections, she served as her mother’s campaign manager and assisted in supervising her brother Rahul Gandhi’s campaign. During the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she focused on the ten seats in the Amethi Rae Bareilly region.

In January 2019, Priyanka Gandhi formally entered politics after being appointed as the AICC General Secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and then as the General Secretary in charge of the entire Uttar Pradesh in September 2020.

She launched the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Barabanki in 2021 and in 2022, she unveiled the Congress manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Pivoting the majority on women's empowerment and participation in politics, she kickstarted the ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign in the state.

Despite all her attempts to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh and bring reforms to the polity of the state, the Congress Party faced a defeat in the assembly elections; winning 2 out of the 403 assembly seats.

In the 2024 General Elections, Priyanka Gandhi’s role in the Congress party’s campaign and strategy is crucial to shaping the party and bringing it into prominence.