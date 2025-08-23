At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said. "The wall of the house of one Munna Bodra collapsed. His five-year-old son died on the spot, while Bodra, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were injured. They have been admitted to the Seraikela Sadar Hospital," Kharsawan police station's officer-in-charge Gaurav Kumar said.