At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

Five people were killed while several others were injured due to heavy rains in parts of Jharkhand
In several places, houses collapsed, and roads and farmlands were inundated
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert for most parts of the state till August 25
Five people were killed while several others were injured due to heavy rains in parts of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday morning. Incessant rains have lashed the state for over 24 hours with one person missing, PTI reported.
According to officials, a woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night. The incident which occurred in Dandu village in Rajnagar block left eight more people injured.
In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said. "The wall of the house of one Munna Bodra collapsed. His five-year-old son died on the spot, while Bodra, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were injured. They have been admitted to the Seraikela Sadar Hospital," Kharsawan police station's officer-in-charge Gaurav Kumar said.
In Katghara village in Chatra district, a couple was washed away due to the swelling Siyari river on Friday. "The body of the husband was recovered, while the wife is still missing," Gidhour's BDO Rahul Dev told PTI.
Trees and poles have been uprooted in various areas all over the state. In several places, houses collapsed, and roads and farmlands were inundated. The Subernarekha river was flowing above the danger mark at Mango bridge in Jamshedpur. The Kharkai river was also flowing above the red mark at Adityapur bridge.
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert for most parts of the state till August 25.
