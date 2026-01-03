Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya Register First List A Hundreds In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Axar Patel scores his maiden List A century, smashing 130 for Gujarat against Andhra Pradesh
Hardik Pandya follows suit with a blistering 133 for Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Both knocks come ahead of India’s ODI squad announcement vs New Zealand
Axar Patel scored his first List A century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Group D match between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur, on Saturday (January 3, 2026).
Axar Patel played a 111-ball knock for 130 runs with the help of 10 fours and five sixes to help Gujarat post 318/9. The star all-rounder reached the three-figure mark in 98 balls.
This marked his first game for Gujarat in the 50-over tournament this season. The left-handed batter had previously scored 12 half-centuries in List A with a highest score of 98 not out.
Also a left-arm spinner, the 31-year-old from Anand has played 71 ODIs for India and was part of the India national team that lost to Australia 2-1 in October.
Hardik Pandya, another India all-rounder, also slammed his maiden List A century during the Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.
The 32-year-old hit 133 off 92 balls with the help of eight fours and 11 sixes, and reached the 100-run mark in 68 balls.
Meanwhile, the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against the visiting New Zealand is expected to be announced on Saturday. According to reports, the Shubman Gill-led side will feature former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
January 11: 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Vadodara
January 14: 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
January 18: 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
New Zealand's tour of India will also feature a five-match T20I leg from January 21 to 31.