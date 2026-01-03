Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya Register First List A Hundreds In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya smash maiden List A centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, grabbing headlines ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya Register First List A Hundreds In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Hardik Pandya in action for Baroda vs Punjab in their SMAT 2025-26 match Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Axar Patel scores his maiden List A century, smashing 130 for Gujarat against Andhra Pradesh

  • Hardik Pandya follows suit with a blistering 133 for Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • Both knocks come ahead of India’s ODI squad announcement vs New Zealand

Axar Patel scored his first List A century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Group D match between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur, on Saturday (January 3, 2026).

Axar Patel played a 111-ball knock for 130 runs with the help of 10 fours and five sixes to help Gujarat post 318/9. The star all-rounder reached the three-figure mark in 98 balls.

This marked his first game for Gujarat in the 50-over tournament this season. The left-handed batter had previously scored 12 half-centuries in List A with a highest score of 98 not out.

Also a left-arm spinner, the 31-year-old from Anand has played 71 ODIs for India and was part of the India national team that lost to Australia 2-1 in October.

Hardik Pandya, another India all-rounder, also slammed his maiden List A century during the Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B match at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.

Also Read: Baroda Vs Vidarbha Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Related Content
Related Content

The 32-year-old hit 133 off 92 balls with the help of eight fours and 11 sixes, and reached the 100-run mark in 68 balls.

Meanwhile, the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against the visiting New Zealand is expected to be announced on Saturday. According to reports, the Shubman Gill-led side will feature former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026

January 11: 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 14: 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

January 18: 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

New Zealand's tour of India will also feature a five-match T20I leg from January 21 to 31.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: Punjab Sweep Past Sikkim By 10 Wickets

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Boys In Blue Suffer Top-Order Collapse | IND-U19 121/4 (27)

  3. Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Priyansh-Pant Partnership Seals Eight-Wicket Win For DEL

  4. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Arshin Kulkarni Departs After Brilliant Century

  5. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Varun Chakaravarthy Bags Four As RAJ Bowled Out For 225

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  2. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  3. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  5. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism