India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

Defending it, India's bowling didn't have a very good outing. Except for Arshdeep Singh, who scalped three wickets, the Indian bowlers went for runs. Brian Bennett played a terrific knock, staying unbeaten on a 59-ball 97, while Zimbabwe put up a total of 184/6 on the board. Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel also scalped one wicket each. India got a very important victory and the group situation now means, the winner of the India vs West Indies match will progress to the semi-final.