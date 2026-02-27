India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

India defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
With the win, India stayed alive in the race for the semi-final
Zimbabwe are now knocked out of the play-off race
India defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and registered their first win of the Super 8 on February 26, Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a heavy loss against South Africa, India were under the threat of being eliminated from the race for the semi-finals if they lost against Zimbabwe. But Suryakumar Yadav's side passed the test with flying colours.
After criticism over the failing opening partnership and a need to change the batting order, India opted for Sanju Samson in the playing XI and rested Rinku Singh, whose father was ailing. Samson went back to opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma and they posted the highest opening partnership of Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan Kishan batting at three also helped the team maintain the momentum after a strong start.
Abhishek scored a half-century and when they departed, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav came out to the crease and both of them played two explosive knocks, with Hardik eventually scoring a 33-ball 50. Tilak Varma, who came down the order found his mojo as well as he played an impactful cameo of 44 runs off just 16 deliveries. All the contributions motored India's total to a massive 256/4.
Defending it, India's bowling didn't have a very good outing. Except for Arshdeep Singh, who scalped three wickets, the Indian bowlers went for runs. Brian Bennett played a terrific knock, staying unbeaten on a 59-ball 97, while Zimbabwe put up a total of 184/6 on the board. Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel also scalped one wicket each. India got a very important victory and the group situation now means, the winner of the India vs West Indies match will progress to the semi-final.
India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award?
Hardik Pandya won the player of the match award for playing a knock of 50 runs off only 33 balls with two boundaries and four sixes. Later, he also bowled well and although he didn't scalp any wickets and didn't complete his spell, he gave only 21 runs in his three overs in a rather high-scoring game.
