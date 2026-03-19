IPL 2026: Faf Du Plessis Calls Sanju Samson’s Exit A 'Massive Loss' For Rajasthan Royals

Summary of this article
Faf du Plessis highlights the void left by Sanju Samson, calling him the “face” of Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal set for increased responsibility, but urged to maintain his natural attacking game
Riyan Parag’s captaincy termed a “gamble” by Laxmipathy Balaji, while Sam Curran adds balance to the squad
Rajasthan Royals are heading into IPL 2026 with a major shift in identity. The franchise, which revolved around a core group for years, will now move forward without one of its most consistent performers and long-time leader.
One of the biggest talking points has been the absence of Sanju Samson, who had become synonymous with the franchise over the years. His departure not only leaves a gap in the batting lineup but also removes a familiar figure for fans.
Former RCB captain, Faf du Plessis highlighted this impact, saying, “If I think of Rajasthan Royals, I think Sanju Samson.” He further added that losing such a face is “a massive thing for the fans, for the IPL, and for the tournament,” said du Plessis on JioHotstar.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Role Set to Change
With Samson no longer in the setup, more responsibility is expected to fall on Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young opener has thrived as an aggressive batter, but the team may now look at him as a key run-scorer across phases.
Du Plessis pointed out the shift in expectations, stating, “Now, you take that away, all of a sudden, people will look at him with more responsibility.” However, he also stressed that Jaiswal should not move away from his natural game.
“You don't want him thinking about responsibility, you want him thinking, ‘I want to take the game on,’” Faf said, indicating that maintaining his attacking mindset will be crucial for Rajasthan’s success this season.
Sam Curran Adds Balance, Parag Faces Leadership Test
Rajasthan Royals have brought in Sam Curran to strengthen their all-round options. Curran’s recent T20 form and ability to contribute in multiple phases make him a valuable addition to the squad.
Speaking about his impact, du Plessis said, “The versatility that you get from Sam Curran is very crucial for the team,” highlighting his role with both bat and ball. He also noted that Curran’s experience will help support the team’s leadership group.
The leadership decision, however, has drawn mixed reactions. Riyan Parag has been appointed captain, a move that surprised former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji.
“I’m a little bit surprised with the call… it is kind of a gamble,” Balaji said, pointing to the presence of experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. He also added that captaincy in the IPL requires managing the dressing room and earning trust over time.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces Second-Season Challenge
Another player to watch will be Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who impressed in his debut season. Having already shown his potential, expectations will be higher this year.
Balaji addressed the challenge ahead, saying, “The second year is always going to be a kind of challenge,” especially with opposition teams now better prepared against him. He added that maintaining consistency will be key for the youngster’s growth.
With a new captain, fresh additions, and increased responsibility on young players, Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2026 in a transition phase. How quickly they adapt to these changes will determine their performance this season.
Sanju Samson’s IPL Stats & Captaincy Record
Sanju Samson has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL, scoring 4,704 runs in 177 matches at an average of nearly 31 and a strike rate close to 140, including three centuries and 26 half-centuries in his career. He is also Rajasthan Royals’ all-time leading run-scorer, crossing the 4,000-run mark for the franchise alone.
As captain, Samson took over Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and led the team in over 60 matches, winning around half of them with a win percentage slightly above 50%. Under his leadership, RR reached the IPL 2022 final and qualified for the playoffs multiple times, while he also led from the front with the bat, including a century in his first match as captain.