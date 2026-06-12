USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

USA Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

The United States enter the contest as favourites, backed by home support and a talented attacking unit led by Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun. Paraguay, however, have built a reputation under Gustavo Alfaro for their disciplined defensive structure and ability to frustrate opponents. While La Albirroja are expected to make life difficult for the hosts, the Stars and Stripes possess enough quality in the final third to edge the encounter, with a narrow 2-1 victory appearing the most likely outcome.