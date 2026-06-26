Turkey Vs USA Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can The Crescent-Stars Halt Hosts' Perfect Run? Lineups Out

USA players celebrate after their first goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026.

USA players celebrate after their first goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Turkey Vs USA Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey and the United States meet in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D fixture at Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, with both sides entering the contest under contrasting circumstances. The USMNT have already secured top spot in the group after convincing victories over Paraguay and Australia, allowing Mauricio Pochettino the luxury of rotating his squad ahead of the Round of 32. Turkey, meanwhile, have been eliminated following defeats to Australia and Paraguay despite creating several chances, and Vincenzo Montella's side will be determined to end their campaign on a positive note. With stars like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Arda Güler expected to feature, fans can still expect an entertaining clash despite the limited stakes, as the hosts look to maintain momentum while Turkey chase a consolation victory.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 06:44:38 am IST Turkey Vs USA LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA Starting XI USMNT (4-2-3-1): Turner; Scally, Trusty, M. Robinson, McKenzie; Berhalter, McKennie; Aaronson, Reyna, Weah; Pepi

26 Jun 2026, 06:43:17 am IST Turkey Vs USA LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: TUR Starting XI Çakir; Çelik, Elmali, Kabak, Bardakçi; Özcan, Kökçü; Aydin, Güler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

26 Jun 2026, 06:40:27 am IST Turkey Vs USA LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

26 Jun 2026, 06:38:59 am IST Turkey Vs USA LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Inglewood, USA Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium Date: Friday, June 26, 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time: 07:30 AM (IST)