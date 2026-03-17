IPL 2026: Sanju Samson A ‘Perfect Fit’ For CSK, Says Anil Kumble

Summary of this article
Anil Kumble calls Sanju Samson “a great move” for CSK
Ther former India captain also highlights “similar mould to MS” factor
He points to strong form and team fit
Transitions in cricket are rarely smooth. When icons move on, teams often struggle to retain both identity and results. The five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, however, seem determined to script a different story.
By bringing in Sanju Samson, CSK haven’t just signed a player, they’ve invested in continuity. Someone who carries leadership experience, form, and a cultural connect. The right-handed batter recently won the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Anil Kumble backs Sanju Samson as perfect CSK fit
Anil Kumble drew parallels with Indian cricket’s generational shifts, explaining how the baton has moved from one great to another over time.
In that context, he called Samson’s arrival "a great move for CSK," especially given his recent form and confidence coming into the IPL.
Kumble also highlighted the off-field connect, noting that Samson’s background and familiarity with the region help him fit naturally into the Chennai setup.
On the cricketing side, he emphasized that being a wicketkeeper-batter puts him in "a similar mould to MS," making his inclusion even more valuable.
CSK invest in future without losing identity
What makes this move even more interesting is how seamlessly it aligns with CSK’s philosophy.
A wicketkeeper-batter, leadership experience, and familiarity with Indian conditions, Samson mirrors many of the qualities Dhoni brought to the table. At the same time, his recent form ensures he isn’t just a symbolic signing.
CSK may not have officially announced a succession plan, but their actions are telling a very clear story.