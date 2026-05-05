DC Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
DC meet CSK in match 48 of the IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first
Check toss, playing XI and other details below
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, setting up an important clash in the mid-table playoff race.
Both teams are currently on eight points and cannot afford slip-ups, making this a high-pressure encounter. The Delhi surface is expected to be batting-friendly, with high scores likely and chasing not always straightforward later in the game.
Delhi Capitals have fielded a strong XI led by Axar Patel, with KL Rahul continuing his impressive run at the top alongside Pathum Nissanka, while Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav headline the bowling attack. Lungi Ngidi is also back after the injury which has strengthened the squad.
CSK, on the other hand, rely heavily on Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, with Anshul Kamboj, one of the leading wicket-takers this season, playing a key role with the ball.
The contest also carries added context, with CSK having beaten DC earlier this season by 23 runs, posting 212/2 and defending it comfortably. Delhi, however, will look to use home conditions to turn things around, despite an inconsistent record at this venue in recent seasons.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh