DC Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)