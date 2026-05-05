DC Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about game 48 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings: match report, standings, toss update, team news, impact substitutes and more

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DC Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC meet CSK in match 48 of the IPL 2026

  • Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check toss, playing XI and other details below

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, setting up an important clash in the mid-table playoff race.

Both teams are currently on eight points and cannot afford slip-ups, making this a high-pressure encounter. The Delhi surface is expected to be batting-friendly, with high scores likely and chasing not always straightforward later in the game.

Delhi Capitals have fielded a strong XI led by Axar Patel, with KL Rahul continuing his impressive run at the top alongside Pathum Nissanka, while Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav headline the bowling attack. Lungi Ngidi is also back after the injury which has strengthened the squad.

Also Check: DC Vs CSK Live Score

CSK, on the other hand, rely heavily on Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, with Anshul Kamboj, one of the leading wicket-takers this season, playing a key role with the ball.

The contest also carries added context, with CSK having beaten DC earlier this season by 23 runs, posting 212/2 and defending it comfortably. Delhi, however, will look to use home conditions to turn things around, despite an inconsistent record at this venue in recent seasons.

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DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first.

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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