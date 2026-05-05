DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Will Fit-Again Lungi Ngidi Play Today In Delhi?

DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Date: 5 May 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Tanmay Srivastava
3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon
Current Standings: DC (7th), CSK (6th)
Also Check: DC Vs CSK Match Facts
DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads!
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes
DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Good Evening!
Hello everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Watch this space for the pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.