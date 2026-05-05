DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Will Fit-Again Lungi Ngidi Play Today In Delhi?

IPL 2026, DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings both have eight points from nine games apiece and need a resurgence of form to make the playoffs cut. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

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Deepak Joshi
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DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium
Lungi Ngidi during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 48th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 5). Both sides are yet to achieve peak form and have eight points from nine games apiece. They can thus scarcely afford any more slip-ups, if either of them is to advance to the playoffs. The good news for the Capitals is that Lungi Ngidi, who had suffered a scary head injury on April 25, has regained fitness and is available for selection. As for the Super Kings, they would be encouraged by their win over DC in Chepauk earlier, and would carry the confidence of that performance in the return leg. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

  • Date: 5 May 2026 (Tuesday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Axar Patel (DC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

  • On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Tanmay Srivastava

  • 3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon

  • Current Standings: DC (7th), CSK (6th)

    Also Check: DC Vs CSK Match Facts

DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India, and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads!

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, David Miller, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes

DC Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Good Evening!

Hello everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Watch this space for the pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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