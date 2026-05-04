DC Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 48

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in match 48 of the IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check the match facts of the fixture right here

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DC Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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  • Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in match 48 of IPL 2026

  • CSK and DC occupy the 6th and 7th spot in IPL 2026 respectively

  • Check match facts and everything about the contest

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with both teams locked in a tight playoff race and separated only by net run rate. Both sides have 8 points from 9 matches (4 wins, 5 losses), but Chennai hold a slight edge with a marginally better NRR, making this a must-win contest for both teams.

Delhi Capitals’ campaign has been defined by inconsistency. They have shown extreme highs and lows, ranging from a historic collapse for 75 to chasing down a massive 226-run target in their last game, highlighting their unpredictable nature.

KL Rahul has been the backbone of their batting, supported by Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka, while their bowling unit led by Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav has delivered in patches. However, Delhi’s negative net run rate remains a major concern, meaning they not only need wins but dominant performances going forward.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, appear to be peaking at the right time. After a slow start, they have won three of their last five matches, including a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians, and look more settled as a unit.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to form with consecutive fifties has strengthened their top order, while youngsters like Kartik Sharma and bowlers like Anshul Kamboj have added depth and balance to the side. However, CSK face injury concerns, with MS Dhoni likely to miss the game, which could impact their experience in crunch moments.

Historically, Chennai have dominated this fixture, leading the head-to-head 20-12, and they also defeated Delhi earlier this season by 23 runs, giving them a psychological edge.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to offer a balanced surface with an average first-innings score around 175-180, where both batters and spinners can play a role. Dew could influence the second innings, making chasing slightly easier, which adds importance to the toss.

Also Check: DC Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches Played: 32

  • Delhi Capitals won: 12

  • Chennai Super Kings won: 20

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

  • Date: 5 May 2026 (Tuesday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Axar Patel (DC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

  • On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Tanmay Srivastava

  • 3rd Umpire: Nitin Menon

  • Current Standings: DC (7th), CSK (6th)

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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