DC Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39 – Check Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium, after Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) ripped through the top order to bowl them out for 75. RCB chased the target with ease, sealing a dominant win

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DC Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39 – Check Result
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) ripped through Delhi Capitals, reducing them to 13/6 inside three overs and bowling them out for 75 in 16.3 overs

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased the target comfortably

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode a storm of sheer pace fury to annihilate Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their IPL clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, after unleashing a powerplay spell so vicious that it virtually ended the contest within the first three overs.

It was carnage of the highest order, a powerplay ambush so brutal that the Delhi Capitals never quite recovered as RCB unleashed a devastating new-ball spell to script one of the most dramatic openings in the IPL history.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through Delhi with two ruthless three-over bursts that left the hosts gasping at 13 for six.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached double-digit scores. The home team scored eight fours and a six.

All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had managed 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing a modest target, RCB openers Virat Kohli (23 ) and Jacob Bethell (20) ensured a smooth start.

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There were no hiccups except that Bethell was done in by an exceptional catch by T Natarajan off Kyle Jamieson.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a fluent 34 as some solid RCB batting took the game away from Delhi in no time..

Kohli’s trademark composure combined with Padikkal’s free-flowing strokeplay made the chase a mere formality as the duo raced past the finish line with ease in 6.3 overs, capping off a dominant night for the visitors.

The packed house came to watch their favourite batter but Kohli didn't get the opportunity to enthrall his fans much due to a small target. The local boy, ended the match with consecutive sixes off T Natarajan.

DC Vs RCB Highlights

From the dizzying high of piling up 264 in a batting spectacle that still somehow ended in defeat against Punjab Kings, the fall for Delhi was dramatic.

The same batting unit that was brimming with intent suddenly appeared tentative, brittle, and out of answers, undone by relentless pressure and disciplined bowling..

It was a stark reminder of the format's unforgiving nature, where dominance can swiftly give way to disarray, and confidence can evaporate almost overnight.

The RCB bowlers reduced Delhi to survival mode inside the first three overs, their relentless accuracy and movement turning the contest one-sided almost instantly.

The mayhem began as early as the second ball of the innings when Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an in-dipping yorker to uproot debutant Sahil Parakh’s middle stump, setting the tone for what followed: absolute destruction.

If that was a warning shot, Hazlewood turned it into a full-blown collapse. The Australian quick sent shockwaves through the packed stadium by removing last-match centurion KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) off successive deliveries.

Rahul miscued a pull after the ball grew big on him, while Rizvi edged one as he played away from his body without any visible footwork.

There was no respite. Bhuvneshwar, in complete command of swing and seam, returned to deepen Delhi’s misery by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (5). Stubbs tried to jab at a length delivery and the outside edge flew safely into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal at slip.

Moments later, the carnage reached its crescendo. Delhi skipper Axar Patel (0) fell without troubling the scorers, nicking a teasing outswinger behind as stunned silence engulfed the home crowd.

In the blink of an eye, the Capitals were reduced to an unthinkable 8 for 5 in just three overs and soon 9 for 6, a collapse so surreal it felt scripted for drama rather than sport.

The RCB pacers had not just struck but dismantled, humiliated, and completely outplayed a batting line-up that looked shell-shocked and bereft of answers.

Only one boundary, coming from the bat of Stubbs, was managed in the Powerplay as the hosts reeled at 13 for six, with Nitish Rana (1) being another victim of Hazlewood.

It was only apt that the Aussie quick ended the Capitals innings by castling Porel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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