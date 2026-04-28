DC Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39 – Check Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)